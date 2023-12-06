TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education Unveils Enriching Camps for Winter, March & Summer Break
Enroll Now in Winter, March Break & Summer Camps for Ages 3.5 to 16!TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education, Toronto's premier camp, lesson, and academy providers, are thrilled to announce the start of their much-anticipated Winter, March and Summer Break Camps for 2024! A number of day camps are now available across the GTA including locations such as Toronto, Durham, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Thornhill, Markham, Aurora, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Whitby, and Pickering.
The Sports, Tech and Swim camps begin on December 27th for Winter Break, March 11th for March Break, and June 24th for Summer Break. Spots are already filling up rapidly. With a diverse age range of 3.5 to 16 years old, this year's camps promise a fantastic mix of adventure, development, and fun! Don’t forget the addition of competitive sport-specific programs, aquatics, STEAM, French languages, and Leadership in Training.
TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education are renowned for their excellent facilities and top-notch instructors, ensuring a memorable and beneficial experience for all participants. This year, the camps offer an impressive range of activities at breathtaking locations, with every camp designed to encourage childrens’ growth in skills, confidence, and leadership. There is something for everyone in the family, with over 16 specializations in programming to choose from.
TAC Sports, Aquatics, and Education stand out due to their unwavering commitment to the well-being of campers and their mission: shaping the next generation of confident leaders poised to make a positive impact on the world. Campers embark on a transformative journey of "Grow, Learn, and Lead" through programs that prioritize skill development, confidence building, and self-image enhancement.
Understanding the demands on parents' schedules, TAC camps offer convenient early drop-off and late pick-up options, with both half-day and full-day program choices. The flexibility is designed to accommodate busy parental schedules, providing a hassle-free summer experience. In addition to sibling discounts, various reductions are available, acknowledging the importance of making summer camp accessible to all children, regardless of budget constraints.
One standout feature of TAC camps is the provision of hot, nutritious meals and snacks. A Registered Nutritionist on staff ensures that campers receive delicious and healthful sustenance, fostering focus and energy throughout the day.
Treat your child to an unforgettable experience. Witness their growth as they acquire new skills, forge lasting friendships, and return home daily with tales of their extraordinary adventures. Investing in TAC Camps translates to investing in the overall well-being and joy of your children.
Act quickly to secure a spot, as spaces are limited and filling up rapidly. Enroll your child in TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education Camps for an experience they will cherish forever!
About TAC Sports and TAC Aquatics
TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education are a leading provider of sports, aquatics and educational camps in Toronto, Ontario. TAC is dedicated to offering many high-quality programs for children aged 3.5 to 16 years. The TAC team is committed to fostering a love of physical activity, building self-confidence, and developing leadership skills in a fun, safe, and supportive environment.
