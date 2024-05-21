TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education Unveils Exciting Summer Break Camps for 2024
Enroll Now for an Unforgettable Summer Experience!TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education, Toronto's leading provider of camps, lessons, and academies, is delighted to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Summer Break Camps for 2024! Starting on June 24th, a variety of day camps will be available across the Greater Toronto Area, including prime locations such as Toronto, Durham, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Thornhill, Markham, Aurora, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Whitby, and Pickering.
Designed for children aged 3.5 to 16 years old, this year’s camps offer a fantastic blend of adventure, development, and fun. With a plethora of activities including competitive sport-specific programs, aquatics, STEAM, French languages, and Leadership in Training, TAC Summer Camps promise a transformative experience that nurtures growth in skills, confidence, and leadership.
Why Choose TAC Sports Summer Camps?
TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education are renowned for their exceptional facilities and top-notch instructors, ensuring a memorable and beneficial experience for all participants. Each camp is thoughtfully designed to provide a variety of activities at breathtaking locations, promoting skill development and self-confidence in a supportive and engaging environment. With over 16 specializations to choose from, there's something for every interest and passion.
Key Features of TAC Summer Camps:
● Diverse Programming: Over 16 specialized programs including sports, tech, swim, STEAM, French languages, and leadership training.
● Top-Notch Facilities: Excellent facilities and highly qualified instructors.
● Nutritious Meals: Hot, nutritious meals and snacks prepared by a Registered Nutritionist.
● Convenient Options: Early drop-off and late pick-up options, as well as half-day and full-day program choices.
● Family-Friendly Discounts: Sibling and multi-week discounts!
Enroll Now!
Spaces are limited and filling up rapidly. Enroll your child now to secure a spot in one of TAC’s dynamic and enriching summer camps. Witness their growth as they acquire new skills, forge lasting friendships, and return home daily with stories of their extraordinary adventures. Investing in TAC Camps means investing in the overall well-being and joy of your children.
For more information and visit:
● TAC Sports: www.tacsports.ca
● TAC Aquatics: www.tacaquatics.ca
● Lifetime Skill Academy: www.lsacademy.ca
● Toronto Athletic F.C. Academy: www.tacacademy.ca
About TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education
TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education are a leading provider of sports, aquatics and educational camps in Toronto, Ontario. TAC is dedicated to offering many high-quality programs for children aged 3.5 to 16 years. The TAC team is committed to fostering a love of physical activity, building self-confidence, and developing leadership skills in a fun, safe, and supportive environment.
Contact:
TAC Sports, Aquatics and Education
www.tacsports.ca
info@tacsports.ca
Maria Graca
TAC Sports
+1 416-627-1092
