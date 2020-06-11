Nutrigenomix launches advanced 70-gene test for personalized nutrition

Nutrigenomix 70-gene Health & Wellness Report

The company is the first in the world to incorporate a validated dietary assessment tool and customized meal plans to complement its DNA-based recommendations.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrigenomix Inc., a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition, announces the launch of a comprehensive new report that expands their panel of validated markers from 45 to 70 genes.“When Nutrigenomix launched on June 12, 2012 we had a 7-gene test because that is where the science was. Now, eight years later, our test covers 70 evidence-based genetic markers that affect our response to dietary and lifestyle factors.” – said Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy, Founder and Chief Science Officer at Nutrigenomix.The expanded genetic panel offered by Nutrigenomix provides targeted, action-oriented nutrition and lifestyle genetic information supported by the highest quality studies and most rigorous scientific standards for the selection of the new genetic markers. The test aims to help healthcare professionals and their clients determine the best dietary approach for optimal health, wellness and performance according to their unique genetic profile.This new report includes genetic markers that have been shown to affect nutrient metabolism, food intolerances, weight management, eating behaviors, cardiometabolic health and fitness, as well as additional genetic insights for health and wellness focusing on areas such as inflammation and antioxidant capacity, sleep and alcohol sensitivity.“Our team of scientists reviewed hundreds of studies that impact our individual response to nutrients and our environment, and our genetic tests are based on the latest scientific discoveries in the field of nutrigenomics.” – said Dr. Bibiana García-Bailo, Director of Research and Development at Nutrigenomix.Built on award-winning technology and powered by a team of expert scientists and clinicians, the new 70 gene report is the first in the world to incorporate a validated dietary assessment questionnaire and offer customized meal plans that consider an individual’s DNA-based nutrient requirements, response to dietary components, food intolerances, personal preferences and weight management goals.The 70 gene test is available in different formats based on each client’s primary focus: Health and Wellness, for those interested in optimizing their health and managing their weight; Sport, for those who want to improve their athletic performance; and Fertility, for individuals who are trying to conceive. The Health and Wellness report is also available in a plant-based version with nutritional recommendations suitable for vegans and vegetarians.“One size does not fit all, and the expanded insights from the Nutrigenomix report will allow me to make evidence-based recommendations that fit each client’s unique nutritional needs. I have found clients to be more receptive and willing to make long-lasting dietary and lifestyle changes when they receive DNA-based dietary advice.” – said Registered Dietitian Rachel Clarkson (The DNA Dietitian) who is a long-time provider of Nutrigenomix in the UK. “My clients and I also value the fact that Nutrigenomix ensures the anonymity, privacy and security of my client’s data, and that it will never be disclosed or sold to third parties or be used for research purposes.”According to a 2019 Mintel survey, most consumers are interested in DNA-based dietary advice, and studies show that personalized information is a powerful motivator to improve a person’s adherence to nutritional advice, compared to population-based recommendations. Nutrigenomix is at the forefront of research in this field and is one of the only genetic testing companies worldwide to fund and conduct original research in nutritional genomics and health and performance at several universities. This includes a recent landmark study published last month in the British Medical Journal, Nutrition Prevention & Health, which showed that Nutrigenomix testing results in much greater long-term changes in diet compared to the current gold standard approach.With offices in Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil and the United States, Nutrigenomix is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demands by healthcare professionals and consumers for a high-quality genetic testing service. As the only nutrigenetics testing company worldwide that was established at a major university, the University of Toronto, Nutrigenomix is regarded as one of the most trusted sources of genetic information for personalized nutrition.To learn more about Nutrigenomix visit www.Nutrigenomix.com ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIXNutrigenomix Inc. was founded in 2011 as a University of Toronto start-up biotechnology company that is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information for personalized nutrition, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through precision nutrition recommendations. The company now has offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Sydney and São Paulo with a network of over 8,000 healthcare practitioners in 35 countries plus exclusive distributors in 10 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 70-gene test panel is available Health & Wellness, Sport & Performance, Fertility and Plant-based diets for vegans and vegetarians. For more information visit Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.

Nutrigenomix Health & Wellness