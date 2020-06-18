Inplex Custom Extruders Provides Plastic Tubing Soltuions
Inplex Custom Extruders offers a variety of plastic tubing solutions.
Inplex provides plastic tubing for the oil and gas industry, electrical companies, and more. They have flexible tubing options in a variety of sizes and colors.NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inplex Custom Extruders is experienced in providing custom plastic tubing solutions. The company offers a wide range of stock and custom colors in addition to various opacities, from transparent to translucent to fully opaque with a wide variety of sizes and shapes available. In addition, the coloring and opacity of the tubing can be customized according to user application needs, affording more versatility in tubing applications. Orders can be cut to length, split full length, wound on spools or coils, fabricated in-line, and finished according to exact specifications.
Plastic tubing can be constructed out of a range of materials, spanning from flexible to semi-rigid to rigid. Some general uses for flexible tubing include utility (air and gas) and chemical lines, laboratory equipment, protective jacketing, water lines, and pump feeds. More flexible plastic tubing materials such as polyurethane and FPVC are also well-suited for being formed into pneumatic hose tubing, as they both show strong resistance to kinking.
Rigid tubing provides strength, sturdiness, and robustness in a variety of industrial applications. There are a number of different rigid plastic materials available to serve as options depending upon the exact needs. Of the many material options, polycarbonate and RPVC are the two most commonly used in rigid tubing as they are the most durable grouping of materials available for custom plastic tubing,
Different projects and settings call for different materials. At Inplex, we understand a little thing can make a big difference. If the plastic tubing or profile isn’t as reliable as it could be, the end-user could be taking on more risk than necessary. That’s why Inplex works closely with each and every client to understand their needs and uses that knowledge to hand-select the right materials and preparation techniques. Plastic extrusion may only be one component of a business, but it’s an essential piece of the internal operations. Inplex will deliver a product that exceeds clients’ expectations.
