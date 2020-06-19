Openbox, Lead Supplier of Refurbished Electronics at Discount Prices, Celebrating 25th Year Anniversary on July 2nd

Rob Watts, Founder of OpenBox OpenBox

For its 25th year anniversary, Openbox will open again to the public and its locations will welcome consumers with open arms.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Watts, Founder of Openbox, North Americas leading specialist and supplier of open box and manufacturer refurbished electronics at unbeatable discount prices, is celebrating Openbox’s 25th year Anniversary this July 2nd. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Watts was forced to close all of Openbox’s retail locations, a hit that greatly affected him as Openbox focuses on in person retail shopping. However, they have been able to maintain their business as their website www.openbox.ca has been flourishing by offering the same products as in store. It is as if they never closed. But now, on July 2nd, 2020, Openbox will again be open to the public and its locations will welcome consumers with open arms and proper health safety measures. You do not want to miss out on the reopening as Openbox tends to sell out to consumers so fast because of their amazing service and deals, no one compares to Openbox.

“When you choose to purchase Openbox, you can rest assured that you’ll be getting the same high-quality product, without the high price tag,” states Founder Rob Watts. “At our leading processing facility, agents rigorously inspect, test, and clean the products to ensure they work just like new. A bargain is not a bargain unless it’s something that you bought at a cheaper price with no compromise on quality.”

Openbox specializes in TV's, tablets, laptops, the latest and greatest smartphones, headphones, sound bars, vacuums, and much more. All of these products come from industry leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, Dyson, and Vizio. An Openbox product is one that has been previously purchased and returned. They are then thoroughly tested for technical faults and meticulously examined for physical damage by their professional team of technicians for recertification, before being boxed up and offered to consumers at a hugely discounted price. Great discounted prices on Openbox products are re-sold online at lower prices. Openbox products also come with full one-year warranties, so you can enjoy peace of mind. Through Openbox’s policies, Rob Watts wants to show just how much he cares about his business and the serious commitment he has to customers.

“Being an owner of a business is a huge responsibility to the people that make the business work – be it the staff or customers – and I take this very seriously and am committed to them,” continues Watts. “As people are always going to want best value for their money but without compromising on the quality of the product, as a business, OpenBox has a meaningful role to play. We’re proud to have been filling this need and requirement in modern society for the last 25 years and can’t wait to see what the next 25 will hold. Since our products are from top brands such as Sony, Apple and Samsung – most with a one year warranty – our customers are always delighted and confident purchasing these sometimes high value items from a name they trust.”

OpenBox started way back in 1995 as a supplier of computer parts, trading out of a warehouse in Surrey, British Columbia. After falling in love with the consumer and wholesale market, it was swiftly purchased by Watts now the proud business owner. It didn’t take long before new premises and expansions were required to keep up with demand and this had escalated into the OpenBox.ca website and the showrooms throughout Canada in Surrey, Vancouver, Coquitlam and Tsawwassen opening in July as well as four stores in Calgary, Alberta there expansion plans are looking at Vancouver Island and Toronto. Openbox also has a U.S. arm, which sells only wholesale. All products sold by Openbox are available throughout all locations and online at (www.openbox.ca).

We deal with products that get returned at the retail level for a variety of reasons, including wrong size, or the buyer has a change or heart, or price drops,” explains Rob. “Instead of shipping products back to the manufacturers, which typically don’t want them, retailers sell the products to us and we then in turn sell them to other smaller retailers or customers.”

Openbox seems to have been destined for greatness since its beginnings. This success came so fast and abrupt that the Watts had to adjust on the fly. In 2006, he decided to take the concept directly to the consumer, after years of focusing on the wholesale business. “The very first time we opened our warehouse to the public, the police showed up because there were too many cars in the parking lot and on the street,” recalls Watts.“ We drained the entire warehouse, selling out of every single product.” When the consumer interest in the days following the sale continued, the company began opening to the public every Friday. Openbox doesn’t see this huge demand disappearing any time soon. Go get in on the latest deals from Openbox, especially now that they are open for their 25th year anniversary. Celebrate with Openbox.

