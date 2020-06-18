Major Weekend Closure of I-610 West Loop

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop between I-69 Southwest Freeway and Richmond Avenue beginning Friday, June 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 22 at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage road.

Two southbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop between Richmond Avenue and I-69 Southwest Freeway and the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector to I-610 West Loop northbound will also be closed during construction beginning Friday, June 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 22 at 5 a.m.

Crews will continue work on placing bridge beams for the new I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077.