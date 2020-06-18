TDOT Contractor to Shift Traffic onto New Alignment on U.S. 27 North in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – On Friday, June 19, 2020, contract crews working on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will shift U.S. 27 North traffic onto a new alignment between I-24 and the Olgiati Bridge. The traffic shift operation will begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Friday evening and be completed by 7:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

As the traffic shift progresses, there will be temporary lane and ramp closures along U.S. 27 North as crews tie in the ramps to the new alignment. Detours will be posted during the temporary ramp closures.

Motorists are advised to avoid U.S. 27 North through downtown Chattanooga during this work. If they must use U.S. 27 North, motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to all posted signs.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with this traffic shift.

Once Saturday’s traffic shift is completed, drivers will be traveling in the final alignment of U.S. 27 North in newly constructed lanes adjacent to the median. Traffic on U.S. 27 South was shifted into its final alignment in late April, and it will not be affected during this operation.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

