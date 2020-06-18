State, local health officials offering free COVID-19 testing in Austin this weekend

News Release June 18, 2020

Responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mower County, the Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with Mower County officials to offer community testing in Austin this weekend. Testing is free and available to anyone who wants to be tested.

Dates: Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Location: Mower County Fairgrounds 700 12th St SW, Austin, MN 55912

“COVID-19 can spread easily in communities, and sometimes people can spread the infection when they don’t even know they are infected,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “No one wants to pass this illness to their friends or family. Getting tested provides vital information and peace of mind on an individual level, and on a community level it helps us slow the spread of the disease.”

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. Those who are undocumented or don’t have insurance can still get tested. Residents of Mower and neighboring counties are eligible to be tested, but we encourage those who live farther away to be tested at their local clinics. For help finding a nearby location, see Find Testing Locations.

To avoid long lines, we encourage you to pre-register for a time slot. Visit COVID-19 Testing in Mower County for more information and to sign up for an appointment. If you are not able to sign up online, or need a translator, call 1-800-657-3903 for assistance.

Doug Schultz MDH Communications 651-201-4993 doug.schultz@state.mn.us