Virtual Public Meeting Scheduled for Downtown 10

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District has scheduled a virtual public meeting for Downtown 10. The project is the first to stem from the District’s Reimagine I-10 Study and encompasses the area of I-10 from Executive Center Boulevard to State Loop 478 (Copia Street). The proposed project is approximately 5.7 miles in length.

“This is an invaluable opportunity to provide feedback on the future of a critical section of El Paso’s interstate,” said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “While there are many operational improvements that can be made to address transportation needs, the best alternative will be reached through robust public input. Our study identified potential projects along the 55-mile study of I-10 and this segment gained priority due to the age of the pavement and improvements required on overpasses.”

The study recommended reconstructing and widening the existing main lanes, providing continuous frontage roads with pedestrian and bicycle amenities, constructing retaining walls, bridges, and ramps, and reconfiguring cross streets. As the Downtown 10 project moves forward into the preliminary engineering design and environmental phase, the design will be refined and adjusted to maximize transportation improvements while also minimizing environmental impacts to the extent possible. Additional alternatives will also be analyzed during this process. Proposed alternatives could include the need for right of way acquisitions affecting adjacent properties and other environmental impacts.

The Virtual Public Meeting will be available online beginning Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 5 p.m. (MST)/6 p.m. (CST) and will stay open until the comment period ends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. (MST)/6 p.m. (CST). It will consist of a pre-recorded presentation and can be accessed on the Public Meeting #1 link during the active period. People without internet access, may call (512) 567-9270 for access options. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can also be made to accommodate most needs, please call (915) 201-9414 no later than Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Written comments may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT El Paso District Office, Attn: Downtown 10, 13301 Gateway West, El Paso, Texas 79928-5410. Electronic comments may be submitted by email or through the Virtual Public Meeting Site. Additionally, members of the public may call (915) 209-0027 and leave recorded comments. All comments must be received, emailed, or postmarked on or before Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Responses to comments will be available online at TxDOT.gov (keyword: “Downtown 10”) and at the Reimagine I-10 project website once prepared.