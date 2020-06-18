Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSC Approves Need for OUC’s Proposed Transmission Line

TALLAHASSEE — With all hearing issues decided, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved Orlando Utilities Commission’s (OUC) need for its proposed Orlando/St. Cloud Regional Resiliency Connection 230 kV transmission line.

The transmission line will connect OUC’s existing Magnolia Ranch North Substation in Orange County with OUC’s existing St. Cloud East substation in Osceola County.

“The PSC determined that this project will support growth in demand for electric service in the St. Cloud and southeastern Orlando area and reinforce the reliability of OUC’s existing electric system, which serves the Orlando metropolitan area,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark.  “It will also support future development of renewable energy resources.”

Section 403.537, Florida Statutes, directs the PSC to hold a hearing on a petition for determination of need for a jurisdictional transmission line.  Today’s decision concluded the need determination hearing for OUC’s petition.

The Orlando Utilities Commission is a municipally-owned public utility providing water and electric service to residents and businesses of Orlando and portions of adjacent unincorporated areas of Orange County, as well as St. Cloud in Osceola County.

