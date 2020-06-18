Father’s Day Campaign Aims to Open Vancouver’s First Men’s Centre

CCMF Logo

“The more we respond to the silent suffering of boys and men, the more benefit we can bring to the entire family and to the larger community.” — Justin Trottier

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Father’s Day, the Canadian Association for Equality is announcing a fundraising drive to open the first Men’s Centre in Vancouver, BC. The charity currently operates Canadian Centre for Men and Families facilities in Toronto, Ottawa and Calgary.“Each day we hear heart-wrenching stories from men who are suffering alone,” said Paul Dowell, CCMF Vancouver co-Director.Although it seems to rub against the grain, in many ways boys, men and fathers are in crisis. Males account for 75% of suicides in Canada, and 85% of all opioid-related overdoses. As more couples divorce or separate, children increasingly suffer the consequences of father-absence.The Campaign is active on the crowd-funding platform Patreon, where a leading philanthropist is matching contributions for a limited time. For details, visit https://www.patreon.com/ccmfvancouver The charity has been responding to COVID-19 by offering a wide variety of online support groups. Even in the best of times, men suffer from a lack of strong social networks, with serious effects on their health and well-being. In our current social crisis, there is a heightened need for men to have a safe place to connect. “We aim to encourage healthy masculinity,” said Roger Challis, CCMF Vancouver co-Director.Earlier this year, the first Canadian Centre for Men and Families opened in Alberta. “We are excited to be in a position now to expand to the West Coast,” said Justin Trottier, CCMF National Executive Director. “The more we respond to the silent suffering of boys and men, the more benefit we can bring to the entire family and to the larger community.”CONTACTPaul DowellVancouver Co-Director, Canadian Centre for Men and Familiespdowell@menandfamilies.org604-833-0996Justin TrottierNational Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Men and Familiesjtrottier@menandfamilies.org416-402-8856-30-

Bring the Canadian Centre for Men and Families to Vancouver