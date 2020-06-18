RCI Oilfield Services "Scooters From Scooter" Raises Funds For Challenged Kids to Receive Adaptive Sports Wheelchairs
In a Partnership with Watering Seeds Organization, the 2nd Annual "Scooters From Scooter" Challenges Sponsors & Fans to Provide Wheelchairs for Exceptional KidsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of another successful Charity Jackpot at the Tejas Rodeo Company, Tyler Pearson and Kyle Irwin, along with RCI Oilfield Services, are again supporting Watering Seeds Organization (WSO) with the Scooters From Scooter campaign. With this partnership, Watering Seeds has been able to provide adaptive sports wheelchairs to challenged children so they can live healthier, more active, and productive lifestyles.
When Scooter, a Professional Steer Wrestling Horse who’s registered name is Canted Plan, won the title of “Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year” at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Professional Steer Wrestlers Tyler Pearson and Kyle Irwin wanted to put their winnings toward something special. With the help of Amberley Snyder, the celebrated barrel racer and subject of Netflix’s “Walk Ride Rodeo,” they partnered with Brady Mazzola and Watering Seeds to make dreams come true for children in need of wheelchairs.
“Scooter has blessed us more than we could ever imagine, so we wanted to pay it forward,” says Pearson and Irwin. “It was humbling to see firsthand how these wheelchairs transformed the lives of the kids who received them. This year, we knew we wanted to do more.”
This 2nd annual campaign kicked off in San Antonio in February at a sanctioned Charity Jackpot event, and will continue at events throughout the year. Pearson and Irwin are not only donating earmarked winnings to Watering Seeds, but they have challenged their sponsors and fans to support the cause as well. Many, along with RCI Oilfield Services, have enthusiastically shown their support.
When Pearson and Irwin came to Watering Seeds with their idea, Founder Brady Mazzola was thrilled and honored. “We immediately started thinking about how can we bless more kids with sports wheelchairs. The Scooters From Scooter program has allowed us to expand our outreach and change more children’s lives. It’s an incredible honor to play a small part in that transformation.”
As a Steer Wrestling horse, Scooter carries guys like Pearson and Irwin to world championships. Now he helps carry kids to healthier, more active lives.
Any child with mobility needs can apply for a Scooters From Scooter grant. All applicants must be under the age of 18. Applications can be found on the Watering Seeds website, at https://www.wateringseeds.org/
Donations to the Scooters From Scooters Grant Program can be made here.
About Watering Seeds Organization:
Inspired by a wheelchair tennis exhibition held at UCLA in July 2004, we decided to take action; founding the Watering Seeds Organization (WSO). An official 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, WSO creates sports rehabilitation and wellness opportunities for our youth, wounded veterans, and challenged civilians.
