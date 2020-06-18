St. Johnsbury Barracks - Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 19A406338

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: June 17, 2020 at approximately 1721 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 244, West Fairlee

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Gary Barrett

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In late November of 2019, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised

of a possible unlawful trespass at a residence on VT Route 244 in West Fairlee, VT.

Troopers began to monitor the property for several months and on June 17, 2020

at 1721 hours, Troopers located Gary Barrett (69) on the property. Barrett had

been issued a no trespass order several years prior for the residence, but was

continuing to still visit occasionally. Barrett was issued a criminal citation

to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on September 2, 2020 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 2, 2020 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.