Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,941 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks - Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 19A406338

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: June 17, 2020 at approximately 1721 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 244, West Fairlee

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Gary Barrett                                        

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In late November of 2019, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised

of a possible unlawful trespass at a residence on VT Route 244 in West Fairlee, VT.

Troopers began to monitor the property for several months and on June 17, 2020

at 1721 hours, Troopers located Gary Barrett (69) on the property. Barrett had

been issued a no trespass order several years prior for the residence, but was

continuing to still visit occasionally. Barrett was issued a criminal citation

to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on September 2, 2020 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 2, 2020 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks - Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.