St. Johnsbury Barracks - Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 19A406338
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 17, 2020 at approximately 1721 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 244, West Fairlee
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Gary Barrett
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In late November of 2019, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised
of a possible unlawful trespass at a residence on VT Route 244 in West Fairlee, VT.
Troopers began to monitor the property for several months and on June 17, 2020
at 1721 hours, Troopers located Gary Barrett (69) on the property. Barrett had
been issued a no trespass order several years prior for the residence, but was
continuing to still visit occasionally. Barrett was issued a criminal citation
to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on September 2, 2020 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 2, 2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.