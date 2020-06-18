Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,941 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B301850

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: June 8th, 2020, at 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault - 13 VSA 1024(a)1

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Dix                                             

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

 

VICTIM: Eric Bimmler

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Aiden Bimmler

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 8th, 2020, at approximately 2127 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of an assault in Readsboro, VT.  Investigation revealed that Nicholas Dix, age 25, of Wilmington, VT, and another male arrived at the Bimmler's residence and assaulted Eric and Aiden.  Eric and Aiden sustained injuries as a result of the assault.  Nicholas was later located, taken into custody, and transported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  Nicholas was remanded to the Southern State Correctional Facility to be held without bail.  Nicholas was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on June 18th, 2020, at 1230 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 18th, 2020, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.