Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

CASE#: 20B301850
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 8th, 2020, at 2127 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault - 13 VSA 1024(a)1
ACCUSED: Nicholas Dix
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT
VICTIM: Eric Bimmler
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
VICTIM: Aiden Bimmler
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 8th, 2020, at approximately 2127 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of an assault in Readsboro, VT. Investigation revealed that Nicholas Dix, age 25, of Wilmington, VT, and another male arrived at the Bimmler's residence and assaulted Eric and Aiden. Eric and Aiden sustained injuries as a result of the assault. Nicholas was later located, taken into custody, and transported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Nicholas was remanded to the Southern State Correctional Facility to be held without bail. Nicholas was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on June 18th, 2020, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 18th, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
