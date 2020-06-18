Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301850

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 8th, 2020, at 2127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault - 13 VSA 1024(a)1

ACCUSED: Nicholas Dix

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT

VICTIM: Eric Bimmler

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

VICTIM: Aiden Bimmler

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 8th, 2020, at approximately 2127 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of an assault in Readsboro, VT. Investigation revealed that Nicholas Dix, age 25, of Wilmington, VT, and another male arrived at the Bimmler's residence and assaulted Eric and Aiden. Eric and Aiden sustained injuries as a result of the assault. Nicholas was later located, taken into custody, and transported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Nicholas was remanded to the Southern State Correctional Facility to be held without bail. Nicholas was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on June 18th, 2020, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 18th, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.