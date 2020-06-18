Gaby Natale and AJ Cartas Interviews by Candice Georgiadis
Gaby Natale, executive producer and host of the nationally-syndicated TV show SuperLatina. AJ Cartas, Founder & CEO of Syzygy Social.
DARE TO BE FIRST in your family, DARE TO BE FIRST in your school, DARE TO BE FIRST in your community.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Gaby Natale, Exec Prod & host of nationally-syndicated TV show SuperLatina
Change the world by ignoring the nay-sayers and doing the impossible: Gaby Natale. AJ Cartas takes social media marketing by storm. Candice Georgiadis runs both of these people through a thorough interview, excerpts copied below, discussing where they came from and how they built success. Get your brand/image marketed to a broader audience with Candice Georgiadis' help. Get an interview done, game plane put in place and more by reaching out to her at the below contact options.
-
Gaby Natale, executive producer and host of the nationally-syndicated TV show SuperLatina
Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?
Absolutely! I just finished a TED talk that was exactly about that. It is called “PIONEER: How to be what you can’t see,” and it’s all about believing in your vision even BEFORE you have the results to validate it.
As an immigrant Latina, I frequently encounter people who want to put me in a box. Accentism — the perception that certain accents are inferior to others — is very real in today’s world. Even to this day, I come across people who mistakenly assume that I am uneducated only because English happens to be my second language. That’s C-R-A-Z-Y! It makes no sense. But if I believed someone else’s low expectations about me, they would become self-fulfilling prophecies.
Let me give you a personal example of people trying to put you in a box.
I started my media career in local news when I was in my twenties. As an aspiring journalist, one of my greatest hopes was to share who I was with the audience authentically.
But it soon became very clear that as a young Latina working on camera the industry had only two types of media personas that I could embody: the sexy reporter or the formal news anchor. The first one was only expected to navigate shallow waters. The latter was expected to trade spontaneity and individuality for authenticity.
I soon realized that if I wanted to grow in the local news sector, I would need to erase part of who I was in order to fit into one of these two stereotypes. But I didn’t want to be a ‘wannabe,’ I wanted to be me!
So to make a long story short, I quit my job to start creating authentic content for multidimensional women. We started doing a show in a local market out of a carpet warehouse. We grew to become a regional show and eventually a nationally syndicated one. We now have three Daytime EMMY awards and were the first independent production to win in our categories (including Best Talent, twice!).
But it all started with the deliberate decision to recalibrate my belief system.
In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂
I don’t even remember them. I don’t believe in doing things to prove people wrong. My motivation is my own growth. Read the rest of the interview here.
-
AJ Cartas, Founder & CEO of Syzygy Social
What are your “Top Five Ideas About How Influencers Can Monetize Their Brand”. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1. Brand collaborations
One of the most common ways to monetize an influencer’s brand is by collaborating with a brand. The brand either sends the influencer products to promote or pay the influencer to promote their product or service.
2. Affiliate marketing
Some influencers regularly curate products that they like and regularly use. Through this method, they’re able to sell these products (without direct relationship from the brand) and get a percentage every time a product is sold using their link or discount code.
3. Selling courses
As influencers, people look up to them for a reason. Some of the most common types of courses sold are workout routines, recipes, and other how-to’s and DIY’s.
4. Creating exclusive content
You can monetize your following by signing up on platforms like Patreon or Paid Followers. Your most loyal followers can subscribe to your account and pay per month, per week, or whatever the platform allows you to.
5. Launching their own business
The biggest influencers launch their own business, which is actually one of the smartest things an influencer can do because their revenue stream is not just stuck into their social media platforms. They’re able to move their followers to other areas either online or offline. Some examples of successful influ-preneurs, (a term I coined; a portmanteau of influencer and entrepreneur) are Nikita Dragun, Bretman Rock, James Charles, and Logan Paul. Complete reading the full interview here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn