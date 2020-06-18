Royalton barracks / DUI Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102705

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Travis Valcourt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/17/20 9:37 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 north, mile marker 5/80, Guilford VT

VIOLATION:

DUI Excessive Speed Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Mr William J Koski

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hadely, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/2020 at 9:27 pm, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks observed a Volvo traveling northbound on I-91 in Guilford at a very high rate of speed. The vehicle, a 2013 Volvo XC60, was captured on radar at 115 MPH in the posted 65 MPH zone. The Trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop of the vehicle on Canal Street in Brattleboro. The operator was identified as Mr. William J Koski, 57 of Hadley ,MA. After detecting signs of impairment, the operator was screened driving under the influence and subsequently arrested. The operator was transported to the State Police barracks in Westminster for processing. Mr. Koski was released on a criminal citation and ordered to report to the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on August 8, 2020 at 1:30 pm for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 1330

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.