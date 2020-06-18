Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,931 in the last 365 days.

Royalton barracks / DUI Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102705

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Travis Valcourt                         

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/17/20 9:37 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 north, mile marker 5/80, Guilford VT

VIOLATION:

  1. DUI

  2. Excessive Speed

  3. Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Mr William J Koski                                              

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hadely, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/2020 at 9:27 pm, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks observed a Volvo traveling northbound on I-91 in Guilford at a very high rate of speed.  The vehicle, a 2013 Volvo XC60, was captured on radar at 115 MPH in the posted 65 MPH zone.  The Trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop of the vehicle on Canal Street in Brattleboro.  The operator was identified as Mr. William J Koski, 57 of Hadley ,MA.  After detecting signs of impairment, the operator was screened driving under the influence and subsequently arrested.  The operator was transported to the State Police barracks in Westminster for processing.  Mr. Koski was released on a criminal citation and ordered to report to the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on August 8, 2020 at 1:30 pm for arraignment.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 1330            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton barracks / DUI Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.