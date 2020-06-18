St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202577

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2020 at 2216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastern Ave in Richford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Isaac Murray

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/17/2020 at approximately 2216 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Investigation revealed the operator was Isaac Murray(25) of Richford, VT. Murray showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Murray was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Murray was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov