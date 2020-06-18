St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202577
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/17/2020 at 2216 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastern Ave in Richford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Isaac Murray
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/17/2020 at approximately 2216 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
Investigation revealed the operator was Isaac Murray(25) of Richford, VT. Murray showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Murray was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Murray was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
