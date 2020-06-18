Job Creators Network Foundation and the Everything Home Podcast Join Forces To "Flatten The Fear" and Re-Open America

About

Everything Home Talk Radio Show, Podcast and Patriotic Purpose-Driven Resource Platform is listed on 10 listening platforms with a national and international audience. It’s the transformational show about Life * Laughter * Pursuit of Happiness, delivered by Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things. They’re your trustworthy resource for sharing personal stories and quality content conveyed with a hint of humor and a supersized side of sincerity. Why? To enhance the quality of your life, give you more professional, personal and financial freedom and to promote patriotism. Their guests and supporters of the platform are members of “The Everything Home Socially Conscious Referral Network & Marketplace” which takes Community Powered Philanthropy to another level. The concept gives the power to the people to help a worthy cause without ever having to personally donate. The members believe in the American Dream, have products that are “Made In America”, celebrate success, support nonprofit organizations or donate to the platform’s charitable movement, which financially supports, “Vets-Pets & Kids”. 1) Promos For A Purpose: "Creating More Purpose-Driven Businesses Through Nonprofit Partnerships...Giving Your Brand Something To Believe In". An innovative marketing and promotion strategy geared towards helping businesses, brands, and individuals connect with nonprofit and charitable organizations that reflect their values to build pro-active partnerships, increase awareness and help create sustainability. This opportunity results in more visibility, support, trust, loyalty, market share, cross promotion and a greater impact in the community. Promote your business & support a great cause...at the same time! Go To PromosForAPurpose.com to learn more, pick a package and get started today! 2) Referral Network: Whenever listeners hire the services of members with the “10” seal displayed on their promo banner, they donate 10% of their proceeds to support the movement. 3) Marketplace: They've partnered with well-known websites and brands so by just clicking the banners and links, 2% to 15% of the total purchase is donated. All you need to do is be conscious of your choices and buying decisions to make a difference. For more information, listen to past episodes and view the platform & marketplace, visit EverythingHomeTalkShow.com by CLICKING below. Welcome to our world. Be prepared...Great things are about to happen!

Everything Home Talk Show