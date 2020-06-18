Job Creators Network Foundation and the Everything Home Podcast Join Forces To "Flatten The Fear" and Re-Open America
The time is NOW...ReOpen and ReBuild America. Get back to work and life.
ReOpenAmerica Resource Center.com has Resources, Relief Options, Grants and Support for Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Individuals. One location with all the information to help Re-Open America.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Home, the podcast and patriotic purpose-driven resource platform about “life , laughter, and the pursuit of happiness”, has published their most recent episode, an interview with Elaine Parker, CCO of the Job Creators Network (JCN) and President of the Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF).
— Michele Swinick, host & founder of Everything Home
Parker talked about the JCN role in the Payment Protection Program (PPP) and newly launched “Flatten the Fear” campaign for all Americans who are frightened of Covid-19, and how they can safely reengage into society. “Our nation is slowly opening up,” said Parker, “but more than half of the country is paralyzed by fear of the virus.” She spoke about the purpose of their “Flatten the Fear” campaign: To reduce fear through education, facts and data, Put a microphone in front of prominent physicians who are warning of the negative health consequences of the extended lockdown and Why the time is now to “ReOpen America”.
Soundbite highlights include:
• How Job Creators Network, “The Voice of Main Street”, helped develop the CARES Act/Payment Protection Program (PPP) to benefit small businesses.
• JCN’s successful advocacy to amend the PPP guidelines based on feedback from small businesses nationwide.
• There’s $100 Billion remaining to lend and the deadline to apply is June 30th.
• The process is fast and easy - APPLY NOW - for this vital lifeline!
• 21 million Americans are collecting unemployment, 25% of restaurants and 33% of small businesses won’t reopen.
• How in the past 3 months, countless Americans have missed out on key preventative and routine treatments because approximately 6,000 hospitals have closed to non-coronavirus patients.
• How the lockdown has had a devastating effect on our mental health – 33% increase in anti-anxiety drug prescriptions; 75% increase in hard liquor sales; 338% increase in calls to the national Disaster Distress Helpline.
• How 10% of the counties in the US account for 90% of the Covid-19 deaths; 80% of all deaths were people 65+ years old with at least 1 underlying health condition; 43% of deaths were from nursing homes; 7% of all deaths were people under 55 years old.
• Cases are increasing primarily due to more testing.
• How the data can be manipulated and the key statistic to watch is daily deaths for a 7-day moving average – which is decreasing.
• How you can make a difference: Visit FlattenTheFear.com, Sign the petition to support the campaign, Share your personal story, Learn the facts, Go back to work and Live your life.
Parker stated, “We can isolate the few and protect the many, instead of isolating the many to protect the few. If we don’t, sadly we will have more victims of Covid-19 who never have the virus.”
Commenting on the interview, Everything Home’s Host and Producer, Michele Swinick, said, “Job Creators Network and their ‘Flatten The Fear’ campaign was partially responsible for my inspiration to create ReOpenAmericaResourceCenter.com. It has Resources, Relief Options, Grants and Support for Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Individuals. Now there’s one trustworthy location with all the information to help everyone get back to work, life and Re-Open America.”
About Job Creators Network
Job Creators Network is a nonpartisan organization founded by entrepreneurs including Bernie Marcus, co-founder of The Home Depot, who believe that many government policies are getting in the way of the economic freedom that helped make this country prosperous.
