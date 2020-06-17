For Immediate Release:

Public Notice of Meeting of The State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council

POSTPONED

A meeting of the STATE FIRE PREVENTION AND BUILDING CODE COUNCIL will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 via videoconference call (WebEx).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by WebEx conference call. The public will have the ability to view or listen to the proceeding in the manner described below. In addition, the meeting will be recorded and later transcribed

To view or listen to this meeting:

First, register for the meeting at the link provided below. You may pre-register at any time before the meeting begins. If you have not pre-registered before the meeting begins, you may register at any time while the meeting is in progress.

Second, access the meeting at the link provided below. You must register before you can access the meeting.

Link for registration and for accessing the meeting:

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=e580f5b50df4640fde779d8c179ee8619

Should you require further information, please contact the Assistant Director for Code Development, Division of Building Standards and Codes, New York State Department of State, 99 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12231 (telephone: 518-474-4073 option 3 or; e-mail: Code.development@dos.ny.gov).

