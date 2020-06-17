“She Who Must Be Loved” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by AJ True Now Available
EINPresswire.com/ -- Composer and musical director AJ True's soundtrack to Erica Glynn's film, “She Who Must Be Loved,” has been released digitally. The film offers an intimate portrayal of the director's own mother, Freda Glynn: a vibrant and tenacious Kaytetye woman from central Australia. This film won “Best Documentary” at the 2019 Sydney Film Festival.
“She Who Must Be Loved” is a documentary that tells the epic life story of Alfreda Glynn – 78 year old Aboriginal woman, stills photographer, co-founder of the Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association (CAAMA), and Imparja TV, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, radical, pacifist, grumpy old woman, who in equal measure loves the limelight and total privacy.
ABOUT THE SCORE:
“For this film, Erica wanted a minimal, organic and-at times-haunting sounding score. The smaller budget allowed for a limited number of instruments, which was a good thing for a film like this. A dialogue heavy documentary, it was important that music stayed out of the way as much as possible. Each cue was approached first as a soundscape, with various keyboard and electric guitar elements added later as colour. I used lots of vintage keyboards, organs, synths, harmoniums and my 1916 upright Beale piano. Recorded mostly in my bedroom in September 2018.” - AJ True.
AJ True is an APRA Award nominated composer and musical director for film, TV, and theatre. One of Australia's most versatile and experimental composers, his scores are organic and modern, blending traditional instrumentation with electronic elements and textures. AJ seeks to write music that serves the story and the vision of the director, this often results in minimal underscore that carries an emotional weight. He frequently collaborates with a team of highly experienced musicians and award winning personnel including; Liam Egan (sound design), and Dave Hammer (music mixer). His recent credits for screen composition include: “She Who Must Be Loved” (dir. Erica Glynn, 2019),
“Truth Be Told; Lest We Forget” (dir. Erica Glynn, 2018), “Jirga” (dir. Benjamin Gilmour, 2017), “Paramedico” (dir. Benjamin Gilmour, 2012).
In 2019, his debut feature film score for the Australian drama “Jirga” was nominated for “Best Music” at the Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards, and the coveted “Feature Film Score of the Year” at the 2019 APRA/AGSC Screen Music Awards.
“She Who Must Be Loved” – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by AJ True
Format: All digital platforms including band-camp released May 10, 2020.
Country: Australia
Genre: Stage and Screen, Instrumental, Experimental
Style: Soundtrack/Original Score
Duration: 24mins (9 tracks)
LEAD SINGLES:
“Elders of Kaytetye Country”
“Alice Springs Telegraph Station”
“Reflecting at Hatches Creek”
“Freda's Theme”
PERSONNEL:
All tracks written, performed, engineered, and produced: AJ True at ‘The Cabin’, Wyong Creek, NSW, September 2018.
Mixed and Mastered: Dave Hammer, October 2018.
Album Design: HQ Covers, April 2020.
Film Sound Designer and Sound Mixer: Liam Egan
Film Music Mixer: Dave Hammer
Film Producer: Tanith Glynn-Maloney SINCE 1788 PRODUCTIONS
Film Writer/Director: Erica Glynn
FILM CREDITS:
SINCE1788 PRODUCTIONS WITH SCREEN AUSTRALIA AND NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TELEVISION AND THE ADELAIDE FILM FESTIVAL
“SHE WHO MUST BE LOVED” WITH FREDA GLYNN
EDITOR KAREN JOHNSON DOP KATHRYN MILLISS SOUND DESIGN LIAM EGAN COMPOSER A.J. TRUE
PRODUCER TANITH GLYNN-MALONEY WRITER/DIRECTOR ERICA GLYNN
To purchase:
https://music.apple.com/au/album/she-who-must-be-loved-original-motion-picture-soundtrack/1513989858
https://open.spotify.com/album/4CE2rBfoTYA9NyCE9n1znE
ajtrue.bandcamp.com
For more information:
https://ajtrue.net
facebook.com/ajtrue
Press inquiries:
Billy James
