Patching operations on Hwy 169 near Virginia begins (June 17, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —MnDOT crews will be patching Hwy 169 between Virginia and County Hwy 5 June 16 until July 2. Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on both northbound and southbound directions. Work will occur during daytime hours Monday through Thursday.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

