Broadway and Hollywood stars and activists unite to launch JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY, a voter awareness initiative
The online campaign launch encouraging Americans to #VoteBlueNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online campaign launch encouraging Americans to #VoteBlue will feature performances created by original members Adrian Bailey, Bobby Daye, Arnetia Walker, Stephen Nachamie, Rona Siddiqui, Yvette Cason, Sylvia McCalla, Gabrielle DeBarros, Roger Rosen, Takisha Whites, Shayna Penn and Vicki McCarty.
Just One Step for Democracy, a national coalition of performing artists and activists, announce the launch of their new initiative to raise awareness around the importance of voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The campaign will include exclusive online premieres of original content created by Broadway and Hollywood performing artists who seek to affect a more just society, empower citizens, and encourage Americans to #VoteBlue.
Just One Step for Democracy, founded and led by Arnetia Walker (Broadway: DREAMGIRLS; Film/TV: Nurses, Dynasty) with director Stephen Nachamie (Broadway: SHE LOVES ME), will release new content through the November 3rd election with the goal of educating American voters around urgent issues affecting their communities and voter rights. The multimedia content will include original performances of music, theatre, dance, spoken word and more.
Launch contributors include Adrian Bailey (Broadway: JELLY’S LAST JAM, SMOKEY JOE’S CAFE), Yvette Cason (Broadway: DREAMGIRLS, Film: A WRINKLE IN TIME), Bobby Daye (Broadway: SHREK THE MUSICAL, THE COLOR PURPLE), Ariel Estrada (Rising Leader of Color, Theatre Communications Group), Sylvia MacCalla (Broadway: RENT, HAIRSPRAY), Vicki McCarty (Film/TV: Executive Producer, 3 NEEDLES, CLOUDBURST), Roger Ian Rosen (Broadway: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), writer Gabrielle DeBarros, entrepreneur Takisia Whites and Rona Siddiqui (2020 JONATHAN LARSON AWARD). Performances will be released on social media and on the coalition’s website at www.justonestepfordemocracy.com.
“Today, our country faces more challenges than any generation has in decades,” says Walker. “As artists and activists, we possess the gifts of compassion, imagination and the ability to communicate in an impactful way. If ever there was a time our nation needed us, it is now. America needs our talents, our passions, and our voices more than ever before.”
Artists and activists of all mediums interested in collaborating with Just One Step for Democracy are encouraged to visit the coalition's website to learn more.
