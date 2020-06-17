TimiHealth Advancing The Best in Class Healthcare Blockchain As A Service With The Addition of TimiCare
We expect TimiCare to be available early August 2020.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimiHealth is a custom-built healthcare focused blockchain that is recognized as one of the leading platforms to solve the complex and transformative issues around healthcare and genomics data.
— Will Lowe
WHY IT MATTERS
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Telehealth and virtual healthcare solutions had yet to see mainstream adoption in healthcare. This was certainly attributed to reimbursement models and/or lack of clarity when it came to reimbursements. Clearly, the time for virtual health care technology has arrived. Beyond simply concierge medicine or a telemedicine provider network, TimiCare’s Virtual Healthcare Platform helps to address safety concerns for staff, patients and providers.
FINDING A BALANCE
The TimiHealth position directly aligns with policies led by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) including their patient centric initiative, MyHealthEData, focused on putting patients in control of their own data.
As one of the leading healthcare blockchain organizations we welcome all those who wish to begin collaboration that serves to further empower data ownership and interoperability of health data. Timi’s core belief will always be to empower people to secure, control, and monetize what they already inherently own- their health and genomics data.
Timi is built using the IBM Hyperledger Fabric Framework along with the Stellar Blockchain for its payments protocol.
"Our vision is to help create tremendous value in healthcare by taking the lead on some of the biggest challenges that COVID-19 has brought to healthcare globally, while unlocking the opportunity around health and genomics data ownership. We in parallel understand the rapid development of value from health and genomics data as demonstrated by numerous collaborations with direct to consumer genomics testing companies and big pharma," said Will Lowe, Co-Founder of TimiHealth.
Lowe further adds, “We expect TimiCare to be available early August 2020.”
About TimiHealth
TimiHealth is a blockchain powered ecosystem providing portability, security, and control of genomics and health data, along with the pioneering TimiCare Virtual Healthcare mobile app technology. For business enquiries info@timihealth.com.
