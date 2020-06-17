For Immediate Release:

June 16, 2020

AOS Provides Local Governments Pandemic Relief Resource Page

Columbus – After hearing the concerns and needs of local governments through teleconferences over the last two months, Auditor Faber today announced the launch of a COVID-19 fiscal relief resources page on the Auditor’s website. The available webpage will provide guidance and information to assist local governments navigate the evolving fiscal landscape created by the pandemic.

“It was clear after talking to our clients, that our local leaders want guidance and clarity as we move forward during this crisis,” said Auditor Faber. “This resource will help our local governments get the information they need so they can make decisions with a new level of confidence and we will continue to work with them to ensure our communities successfully recover from this pandemic.”

The webpage contains a spreadsheet of CARES Act and Federal Assistance funding available for local governments. This spreadsheet should serve as a broad list of grants and will be a valuable tool for local officials to search for funding opportunities without being overwhelmed with numerous other searches and pages.

On the page, local leaders will find free trainings offered by the State Auditor’s office and information about the “fee holiday” for UAN clients and our Local Government Services team. The page also includes Open Meetings guidelines, links to the Auditor’s teleconferences, advisories and policy updates sent to clients, and more helpful resources.

Visit the page here.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.