ODBF ANNOUNCES DONATION OF $5,000 TO CAREFOR HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES
EINPresswire.com/ -- ODBF is proud to donate $5,000 in support of Carefor Health & Community Services. Carefor offers in-home care and community support services which include rehabilitation, nursing, palliative care, respite care, retirement care, physiotherapy, and many more essential services.
“COVID-19 affects us all, but none more than the vulnerable elderly,” said Carefor Health & Community Services CEO Steve Perry. “These are the people Carefor supports, in their homes and in the community. Donations are essential in ensuring our frontline staff have the equipment and technology they need to keep people safe, connected and out of hospital.”
Carefor has more than 1300 staff working to provide exceptional support, and specialized treatment programs for the community. With flexible treatment plans, clients are able to receive care from the comfort of their own home, in a community setting, or retirement residence.
This donation will contribute to purchasing personal protective equipment and other resources for frontline staff. This will ensure that staff are able to continue their commitment of providing exceptional care for the members of their community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Further donations can be made by visiting ODBF.CA or by texting ODBF to (613)-703-5852.
ABOUT: OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FOUNDATION (ODBF)
Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.8 million in support of 51 local charities.
A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018. In 2020 ODBF is proud to support Ottawa Food Bank, Debra Dynes Family House, Carefor Health & Community Services, Ausome Ottawa, Canadian Ski Patrol, Camp Ooch, St. Luke's Table, St Joe's Women’s Centre, A New Day Youth and Adult Services, Children at Risk.
For more information visit odbf.ca
PRESS CONTACTS:
Antony Cooper & Shelley Freake | Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation| info@odbf.ca
Antony Cooper
Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation
+16132387711
