Eaton Expanding Operations in Greenwood County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eaton, a global leader in power management technologies and services, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenwood County. Eaton’s investment will create 30 new jobs.

Founded in 1911, Eaton’s energy-efficient products and services help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power reliably efficiently, safely and sustainably. The company provides services for a variety of industries including electrical, industrial, vehicle, aerospace and more.

Originally operating within multiple Greenwood area sites, Eaton will transition its Busway product line operations from the current facilities to a new facility located at 5502 Highway 25 North in Hodges. The investment in the new facility consolidates Busway operations to one location to support the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. Eaton’s Greenwood County operations include electrical distribution equipment, power reliability equipment and pumps and motors used primarily in hydraulics applications.

The new facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Eaton team should visit www.eaton.com/us/en-us/company/careers.html.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenwood County to assist with costs related to the project.

Quotes

“We’re proud to continue to be part of the Greenwood County community and join other notable manufacturers in this industrial corridor. This is an exciting opportunity to move into a new facility that will enable us to continue to expand and grow. We’ve been searching for a new location for some time now, and the Greenwood community has helped make it a reality for us. We are confident the Hodges location will allow us to better serve our customers.” –Eaton Plant Manager Glenn McLean

“It’s always a big win for South Carolina anytime a company decides to strengthen its commitment to our state and people. This is a great accomplishment for Eaton and Greenwood County, and I’m excited to see such a strong partnership continue to thrive moving forward.”–Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re proud of our existing industries in South Carolina. This announcement by Eaton is a great example of Team South Carolina’s strength and shows why we are ‘Just right’ for business. We congratulate Eaton, and we look forward to watching them continue to grow for years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The expansion of Eaton’s Greenwood County operation in Hodges, S.C. affirms the company’s commitment to both Greenwood County and our state. We are proud of their accomplishments, and we look forward to their continued success in the future.” – Greenwood County Council Chairman Theo Lane