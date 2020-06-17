SMATCOE: Providing Academic and Financial Grace to Families All Across America
Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence (SMATCOE), an academic learning center based in metro Houston, TX, is providing "financial grace" to families across America by allowing them to enroll one or more students into the SMATCOE Summer Academic Enrichment Program, select one or more courses each student needs in preparation for the 2020 – 2021 school year, and determine the registration fee that they pay according to their current budget. SMATCOE President and CEO, Chris Millett, decided to provide this financial grace to families across the board. His message to families is "Any family can enroll all of their students into the program without regard to cost. Students can participate in all course that they need for the new school year. Many families believe that they cannot afford a program like this for their students or that they have to limit the number of students who participate. Since each family can choose how much they pay for the program according to their financial situation, there is no longer the scenario that a family cannot afford the program."
The summer program is still in the early phases. Online live session (through GoToMeeting) are held twice each week in math (pre-algebra through calculus), science (chemistry and physics), and SAT/ACT/PSAT Prep. Chris encourages parents to enroll their students as soon as possible so that the students can receive powerful and effective training in various subjects to prepare for the new school year. Videos of previous sessions are available, allowing students who enroll now to get totally caught up in the program. Chris desires that everyone who hears about this program spread the word to other families with students who can benefit from it. He is extremely excited to offer a “no strings attached” program that can help families all over America. He has the capacity with his GoToMeeting account to reach thousands of students and the passion to make the program available to all who desire to participate.
To illustrate his teaching style and to show the how effective the GoToMeeting format is for teaching students, Chris has posted a series of short video lessons on the SMATCOE website (www.smatcoe.com). Chris encourages parents and students to view those videos to see how effective the Summer Academic Enrichment Program is. Through Chris’ leadership, SMATCOE strives to be a totally inclusive organization and desires that all students who need this program will be able to participate.
To learn more about this campaign or to register one or more students into one or more courses, visit website http://www.smatcoe.com. For questions click the Contact tab on the website and enter the question(s) or requested information.
