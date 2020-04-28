SMATCOE Summer Academic Enrichment (Math, Science, SAT/ACT/PSAT) Available to Students Nationwide

Summer Academic Enrichment Offered to Students Nationwide in Math (Pre-Algebra Thru Calculus), Science (Chemistry and Physics), and SAT/ACT/PSAT

HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence (SMATCOE), an academic learning center based in metro Houston, TX, today announced that it is launching a campaign to reach students all over America to prepare them in math, science, and college entrance exam topics for the 2020 – 2021 school year. SMATCOE will offer the following courses this summer: Pre-Algebra, Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2, Statistics, Pre-Calculus, Calculus, Chemistry, Physics, and SAT/ACT/PSAT Prep.SMATCOE will hold online class sessions using GoToMeeting twice per week (Monday and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays) for 9 weeks (June 1, 2020 through July 30, 2020). Students will be able to attend these sessions from the comfort of home and learn concepts that they will cover during the upcoming school year. Additionally, students will have access to online website reinforcement exercises to enhance their readiness for the new school year. Class sessions will be personally administered by SMATCOE founder, President, and CEO Chris Millett. Chris has been providing academic enrichment classes to students since 2002. In light of the Coronavirus, students have faced diminished academic effectiveness for the end of the 2019 – 2020 school year. Here is a quote from Chris:“Students desperately need what I am offering. They have been short-changed this yearwith schools ending the face-to-face interactions between students and teachers. I canbridge the gap this summer and help students go into the new school much better prepared.”To illustrate his teaching style and to show the how effective the GoToMeeting format is for teaching students, Chris has posted a series of short video lessons on the SMATCOE website home page ( www.smatcoe.com ) and on a special “ Resources and Videos ” page. Chris encourages parents and students to view these short videos to see how effective the Summer Academic Enrichment Program will be. Chris is dedicated to reaching students all over the country and has made an unbelievable offer: parents may pay the regular 9-week course fee ($150 for science or math courses, $250 for SAT/ACT Prep courses) or request a reduced fee (ultimately paying an amount that they can afford). SMATCOE strives to be an inclusive organization and desires that all students who need this program will be able to participate.To learn more about this campaign or to register one or more students into one or more courses, visit website http://www.smatcoe.com . For questions click the Contact tab on the website and enter the question(s) or requested information.



