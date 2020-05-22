SMATCOE Calling on Students Across America (Invitation for Summer Academic Enrichment)
Students Around the Country are Encouraged to Join SMATCOE Summer 2020 Academic EnrichmentHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence (SMATCOE), an academic learning center based in metro Houston, TX, invites students from around the country to join the Summer 2020 Academic Enrichment Program. The program is offering the following 10 courses (early June to late July) to help students prepare for the 2020 – 2021 school year:
1) Pre-Algebra
2) Algebra 1
3) Geometry
4) Algebra 2
5) Statistics
6) Pre-Calculus
7) Calculus
8) Chemistry
9) Physics
10) SAT/ACT/PSAT Prep
Courses will be administered exclusively online using the GoToMeeting platform, allowing students to participate from the comfort of home. Each course will have 2 class sessions per week for a total of 9 weeks, personally taught by SMATCOE Founder and Director Chris Millett.
Chris is passionate about including as many students in the program as possible, not letting the lack of financial resources prevent students from participating. He is unconditionally allowing families to request a reduced payment if they cannot afford $150 per student for math/science courses or $250 per student for SAT/ACT/PSAT Prep. Based upon families’ financial situations, Chris will allow them to determine what they can afford for their students. Families with multiple students needing the program will be able to enroll all students. Chris will not force parents to pick, choose, or prioritize which of their children have future success by enrolling in the program.
Chris’ only request is that those who hear about the program pass the word on to others who could benefit. He wants as many families across the country as possible to know about this opportunity and make decisions based upon options at their disposal. To illustrate his teaching style and to show the how effective the GoToMeeting format is for teaching students, Chris has posted a series of short video lessons on the SMATCOE website (www.smatcoe.com). Chris encourages parents and students to view these short videos to see how effective the Summer Academic Enrichment Program will be. SMATOCE strives to be an inclusive organization and desires that all students who need this program will be able to participate.
To learn more about this campaign or to register one or more students into one or more courses, visit website http://www.smatcoe.com. For questions click the Contact tab on the website and enter the question(s) or requested information.
Christopher Millett
Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence
+1 6787733220
