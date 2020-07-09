San Bernardino County earns National Achievement Award in the Information Technology Category

San Bernardino County LSI

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Bernardino County has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

In particular, the County was recognized for creating and implementing a Business-to-Business technology (B2B) enhancement to their ERP system which provided faster delivery of goods purchased across all County departments.

“The County recognizes the importance to drive efficiency and cost-savings throughout the organization” explained Mr. Ensen Mason CPA CFA, Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector, San Bernardino County, “and the electronic commerce enhancement has enabled us to streamline internal and external purchasing processes, improve processing and delivery times, increase efficiency and reduce manual errors, while providing a better user experience”.

“We are living in unprecedented times, and our current social and economic climate has shown the need for local governments to modernize their business systems.”, added Steve Roach, CEO LSI Consulting. “Digital transformation is critical for organizations to survive and thrive – and San Bernardino County continues to lead by example. “LSI is proud to assist the County make innovative improvements to their business processes using the SAP ERP platform. The NACo Achievement Award in the information technology category recognizes the improvements the County continues to make to it’s business systems and highlights the effectiveness of their SAP Center of Excellence.”

“The SAP Center of Excellence (SAP CoE) is responsible for providing production support to all County SAP (enterprise software) end-users. The SAP CoE analyzes all business processes and ensures compliance with all controlled processes according to business requirements.”, said Rowena Barcelona-Nuqui, Chief Deputy, SAP CoE. “The SAP CoE partners with all San Bernardino County departments in order to understand their business processes and find ways to use the SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to assist them in streamlining their day-to-day activities. By leveraging the digital footprint of SAP – the County continuously improves utilization of its ERP assets to meet the increasing requests from departmental employees and our constituents.”.

NACo President Mary Ann Borgeson said, “We are seeing firsthand now more than ever that counties work tirelessly to support our residents. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America.” Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

About San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County is located in southeastern California, with Inyo and Tulare Counties to the north, Kern and Los Angeles Counties to the west, and Orange and Riverside Counties to the south. San Bernardino County is bordered on the east by the states of Nevada and Arizona. The county’s diverse geography and extensive natural resources, as well as its proximity to major economic and population centers, provide unique opportunities for varied industry sectors to thrive, including commerce, education, tourism and recreation.

About LSI

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations.

About NACo

The National Association of Counties (NACo) unites America’s 3,069 county governments. Founded in 1935, NACo brings county officials together to advocate with a collective voice on national policy, exchange ideas and build new leadership skills, pursue transformational county solutions, enrich the public’s understanding of county government and exercise exemplary leadership in public service.