STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS AND AEON ENERGY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCE REPRESENTATION AGREEMENT
SPS and AEON come together to market new generation of Battery Energy Storage SystemsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provider of advanced BESS Systems the next generation of cobalt free LFP Battery Storage Systems Stor-age Power Solutions Inc. (SPS) announces representation agreement. www.EnergySPS.com
SPS is pleased to welcome AEON to our family. AEON will offer SPS advanced storage solutions (BESS) through their existing business network throughout North America and Europe. SPS storage systems have wide application to replace or support traditional power systems including small commercial emergent standby gen-erators to utility scale major distribution projects.
Aeon Energy Solutions is a multifaceted Sales, International Marketing and Energy Consulting firm partnered with cutting edge 'green' technology equipment manufacturers. Aeon’s main focus is on providing econom-ic/sustainable production, storage and distribution of green renewable fuel /energy. Aeon has provided Green Energy solutions since 2008. The principals hold extensive experience in Sales, Marketing, project and equip-ment Design with areas of key expertise in Green Fuel, Energy production, Storage / distribution, Heating, Con-struction, Fibre, Forestry and Energy Consulting.
SPS’s battery energy systems deploy 80kWh C2C™ stackable blocks, creating a 1.60MWh outdoor cabinet, supervised by our AEGIS battery asset management and optimization software, certified to CAN/UL9540 and 9540A standards. The complete (all in) 4hr.+ battery energy storage system from medium voltage AC to cell comes with a 20-year performance guarantee at $150/kWh.
SPS and AEON will deploy BESS systems for commercial/industrial and utility customers. “We are excited about this next step in our progression in satisfying our customer’s needs to manage their utility expenses in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible way. Our collaboration with SPS enables an affordable, high quality, large scale BESS to be deployed in many environments to create great value for our customers,” said AEON’s President and CEO, Joseph Majka.
ABOUT STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS:
SPS is a Canadian turn-key BESS supplier, with 6GW, 6GWh of design, manufacturing, and installation expe-rience from cell to electric grid. SPS supplies systems with reliable, resilient, and competitively costed power and 20-year performance guarantee to utilities, renewable energy developers and large commercial & industrial customers.
Enquiries:
Mike Oreskovic – Storage Power Solutions +1.416.409.8900 mike.oreskovic@EnergySPS.com
Joe Majka – Aeon Energy Solutions +1.770.361.5630 joemajka@aeonnrg.com
Gary Wilson - Aeon Energy Solutions +1.604.841.4270 garywilson@aeonnrg.com
Mike Oreskovic
Storage Power Solutions
+1 416-409-8900
email us here