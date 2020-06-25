Allied Electronics & Automation Expands Offering With New Products From Murrelelektronik, RAFI, Seek Thermal, and Moxa
EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing effort to broaden and deepen the range of ready-to-ship products available online, Allied Electronics & Automation is adding product lines from Murrelektronik, RAFI, Seek Thermal and Moxa to its extensive list of more than 450 world-class suppliers. These additions will enhance Allied’s offering in the areas of industrial controls, automation, pneumatics, workplace safety, optoelectronics, enclosures, LEDs, computer accessories, thermistors, resistors, and passive components.
With more than 3.5 million products available online, Allied provides solutions for engineers, purchasers, maintainers, and fleet managers, and is committed to delivering products when customers need them with an industry-best 10:00 p.m. EST cutoff for same-day shipping to all orders in the United States.
Murrelektronik is a global leader with more than 40 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of automation solutions, including power supplies and controls, interfaces, cables and connectors and IO systems for a variety of industries including packaging, logistics and automotive.
RAFI develops and produces the highest quality electromechanical components, keyboards, electronic components, and systems for human-to-machine communication. RAFI products are employed in more than 30 industries, including medical equipment, mechanical engineering, road and railway vehicles, household appliances, and telecommunications.
Seek Scan thermal imaging systems from Seek Thermal deliver accurate contactless skin temperature measurements to enable public health and social distancing protocols. In seconds, the system automatically detects a face, identifies the most reliable facial features for measurement, and displays an alert if someone is warmer than the customizable alarm temperature.
Moxa a leader in edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things. With over 30 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 65 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network to serve customers in more than 80 countries.
About Allied Electronics & Automation
Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
