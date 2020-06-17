Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #2, LSA, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301933
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2020 at 2318 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barber Pond Road @ Washing Brook Road
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of a Crash
ACCUSED: Cory Saddlemire
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Barber Pond Road in the Town of Pownal. It was further reported the vehicle involved had left the scene travelling south.
Troopers arrived a short time later and located the described vehicle in a driveway with damage consistent with a crash. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Cory Saddlemire of Pownal, Vermont. During the course of the interaction with Saddlemire, Troopers observed signs of impairment.
Saddlemire was screened and subsequently arrested for DUI #2, Leaving the Scene of a Crash and Negligent Operation. Saddlemire was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks, where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released to a sober party.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421