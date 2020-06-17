Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #2, LSA, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301933

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2020 at 2318 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barber Pond Road @ Washing Brook Road

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of a Crash

ACCUSED: Cory Saddlemire

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Barber Pond Road in the Town of Pownal. It was further reported the vehicle involved had left the scene travelling south.

Troopers arrived a short time later and located the described vehicle in a driveway with damage consistent with a crash. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Cory Saddlemire of Pownal, Vermont. During the course of the interaction with Saddlemire, Troopers observed signs of impairment.

Saddlemire was screened and subsequently arrested for DUI #2, Leaving the Scene of a Crash and Negligent Operation. Saddlemire was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks, where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released to a sober party.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421