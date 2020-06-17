Dr. Farrokh Shafaie and Dr. Bill G Kortesis Discuss The Future of Beauty with Candice Georgiadis
Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Bill G Kortesis, an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon.
— Kobe Bryant (Dr. Bill G Kortesis interview)
Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
The constant pursuit of perfection in the field of cosmetic surgery
The improvements that are being made both with the technology and practices we have been accustomed to for many years.
The research that will result from this, that will in turn promote healthier living and younger looking appearances.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
Concerns
False claims regarding cosmetic products in order to wrongfully convince consumers
Non-authentic results of cosmetic procedures used as advertising
A lack of honesty and transparency between patient and physician
Improvements
More stringent FDA regulations regarding products sold on the market
A way to assess whether advertisements are true results of the product, or if they have been embellished for consumers
Normalize the stigma around plastic surgery in order to allow a more honest conversation between patient and physician.
You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)
Love yourself for who you are, not what you see on social media
Flowers are beautiful, but no 2 flowers look the same. Each have their own beauty, similar to us as individuals.
Do not expect anything in return
If you do something good, do it from the goodness of your heart, not for the result
Ex. Helping others is for you, not for other people to know.
Try to eat healthy
Read ingredients! If you can’t pronounce it, you probably shouldn’t eat it.
Ex. If reading the ingredients is not your cup of tea, I personally try and purchase foods with an ingredient list no longer than 2–3 lines.
Create a routine exercise
The routine is the main aspect to focus on here. Creating a schedule allows for a sense of control, which ultimately helps our overall mental health.
Every morning, look at yourself in the mirror, and no matter how you look, smile and tell yourself “I love you. Today will be a great day for ME”.
This might sound cheesy, but verbalizing positive feedback manifests in your everyday life.
Ex. When I began doing this, I didn’t believe myself. But once it became somewhat of a routine, it was something I looked forward to in order to start my day on a positive note.
Although these suggestions are not necessarily physical, I have always incorporated a holistic approach to my practice. I believe focusing internally is the first step toward feeling beautiful externally.
You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂
As the Persian Prophets suggest: Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds
Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?
In moments of unhappiness, loss, and defeat, you recognize how fragile life truly is. We never know what the next moment will hold. The death of both JFK Jr. and Kobe Bryant had emotional and lasting impacts on me. Two men who seemed so full of life and invincible, taken away. I find it necessary to step back and observe the true beauty and blessings in life. Enjoy the moment, do not envy anybody’s happiness or success, and always think about what you can do to light up your internal spirit and flame.
Dr. Bill G Kortesis, an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
Energy-based devices that are changing things at the cellular level
Longer acting neuromodulators
Ergonomic implants
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
Accessibility concerns me. I want all patients to have access to the BEST treatments from reliable providers.
We need exponential growth of ways to avoid actual surgery. If every cosmetic procedure could have a nonsurgical variance that provides the same results as an actual invasive surgery, that would be considered a success of unparalleled proportion. (It would also lend itself to bettering the accessibility concern I mentioned before.)
I want more regenerative products available. The human body fixing itself with human-like products is always the best-case scenario.
You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)
Invest in things that give you confidence! Confidence is everything because if you feel good about yourself, it radiates to the world. If you have something that is keeping you from projecting your best self, you deserve the opportunity to change it.
Some things that can raise your confidence:
I know it sounds simple, and maybe even old-fashioned, but USE SUNSCREEN. If it doesn't make you feel beautiful now, it will in about ten years.
