St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A40245

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI

STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/16/2020 @ 1908 HOURS

STREET: ROUTE 244

TOWN: FAIRLEE

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: LAKE HOUSE DRIVE

WEATHER: GOOD

ROAD CONDITIONS: GOOD

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: CRYSTAL PARSHLEY

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: THETFORD, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: EXTENSIVE

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/16/2020 at 1908 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 244 in Fairlee. Investigation found the operator, Crystal Parshley, suffered a medical emergency while driving, losing control of the vehicle. Parshley was uninjured in the crash.

Troopers were assisted by Upper Valley Ambulance, the Fairlee Fire Department, Fairlee Fast Squad, JTB Towing, and Green Mountain Power.

