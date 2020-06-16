Cosmetics Company Aids Families Impacted by Pandemic 

Seattle start-up, Tori Belle Cosmetics, partners with NOWSA to aid families impacted by COVID-19

Tori Belle Cosmetics hosts a “Lash Bash” to provide critical funds for families affected by COVID-19

Anytime I have an opportunity to expand on spreading the wealth, I am compelled to do so.” — Laura Hunter

WOODINVILLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help families severely impacted by the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, Tori Belle Cosmetics is hosting a live virtual fundraiser – Tori Belle Pays It Forward Virtual Lash Bash on June 19, 2020. The event is in cooperation with the National Organization for Women’s Safety Awareness (N.O.W.S.A) and aims to provide small grants to nominated individuals and families who have been severely impacted by COIVD-19 and are in critical need of funds.

Among Tori Belle’s company values is Prosperity and Hope. The CEO and Co-Founder of Tori Belle, Laura Hunter, experienced extreme hardship, and financial ruin before founding Tori Belle Cosmetics in 2019. As part of her mission, Hunter has pledged to help others in need and inspire hope. “Anytime I have an opportunity to expand on spreading the wealth, I am compelled to do so,” Hunter said. In addition to providing up to $10,000 worth of participation prizes to the Lash Bash Event, Tori Belle has committed to matching up to $25,000 of all donations raised to help those in need.

Tori Belle was founded to provide a platform that offers an opportunity for hope, independence, and prosperity to its Affiliates.

Tori Belle features a growing line of innovative and quality makeup products, including its flagship and patent-pending magnetic eyeliner, sixteen magnetic products including Lash Bling, liquid lip color, eyeshadow palettes, body and face glitter, and more. Products are designed to be easy to apply, long-lasting and versatile. All products are carefully crafted with high-quality hypoallergenic ingredients that are sustainable and luxurious.