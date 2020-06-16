Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor Galloway releases closeout report for St. John Crossing TDD

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released the closeout audit of the St. John Crossing Transportation Development District (TDD), located in St. Louis County.  State law requires an audit of a TDD prior to moving forward with dissolution.

The taxing district, established in 2002, was formed for the purpose of improving St. Charles Rock Road, Bristol Avenue, and Orlando Avenue and the construction of new traffic signals, new lanes, a center median and other road improvements in the City of St. John. The work was funded by a 1/4 of 1 percent sales tax on all taxable transactions within the boundaries of the district. The project was completed in 2002, and the bond debt was paid off in May 2019.

The audit determined the financial condition of the TDD was such that the Board of Directors may proceed with abolishment of the district. The audit found that the district improperly paid for consulting services provided to the City of St. John. In addition, the audit found the district failed to take timely action to rescind the sales tax, even though district officials knew in March 2019 that the bonds would be paid in full by May of that year. This resulted in excess taxation to the public. In its response to the audit recommendation that the Board of Directors rescind the sales tax, the district said the Board rescinded the tax on May 28, 2020.        

