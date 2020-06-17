PYTHIAN APPOINTS KEITH ANGELL AS CEO
Mill Point Capital accelerates investments to manage continued high growth
As enterprises move to transform their business by leveraging data and analytics in the cloud, Pythian has an enormous opportunity to become their trusted advisor and services partner.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced the appointment of Keith Angell as its Chief Executive Officer, as well as a reorganization of the executive team, as it positions for accelerated growth. The growth is being driven by several market factors, as well as Pythian’s recent acquisition of Agosto, LLC (“Agosto”), a Google Cloud Premier Partner and leading cloud services and development company. Pythian is owned by Mill Point Capital, a leading mid-market private equity firm.
— Keith Angell
“The appointment of Keith Angell is another critical investment by Mill Point Capital to position Pythian as the leading worldwide Google Cloud and data analytics provider. As part of our go-to-market strategy we will continue to hire the best and brightest talent around the globe. Keith Angell is an exceptional leader with a successful track record,” said Pythian Executive Chairman Michael Perdue. “We will continue to invest in the organization to expand our offerings and the value we provide to our customers and to the market.”
As CEO of Pythian, Angell will lead the company through its next critical stage of growth in the enterprise cloud, data and analytics market. Angell brings more than 30 years of experience in C-level and board positions at venture capital and private equity-backed high growth technology companies, most recently joining the Pythian Board of Directors after the Mill Point acquisition. Previously, Angell was President and CEO of Velocity Technology Solutions, a Silver Lake portfolio company.
“As enterprises move to transform their business by leveraging data and analytics in the cloud, Pythian has an enormous opportunity to become their trusted advisor and services partner,” said Angell. “I’m excited to join the company as CEO and work alongside its outstanding team of leaders.”
Keith Millar, with Pythian since 2009, will expand his role as President at Pythian. Other executive leadership appointments include:
Aric Bandy, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
Michael Bray, Vice President, Sales
Rick Erickson, Chief Cloud Strategist
Lynda Partner, Vice President, Products and Offerings
Elizabeth Walsh, Vice President, Marketing
“Keith Angell is a vital addition to this enhanced Pythian leadership team as we experience strong growth in our professional and managed services,“ said Keith Millar, president of Pythian. “The powerful combination of our people, our expanded hybrid solutions, and our cloud partnerships position us to offer our customers extremely robust market solutions.”
About Pythian
Founded in 1997, Pythian is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging data, analytics and cloud. From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian designs, implements and supports customized solutions for the toughest data challenges. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Application Development, and Work Transformation-Enterprise, as well as a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner and an AWS Advanced Partner, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects to the cloud. The company acquired Agosto, a leading cloud services and development company, in March 2020. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and our Blog.
About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm targeting control investments in middle market businesses, with a focus on industrial and business services
companies in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek to enhance the value of portfolio companies by executing transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.
