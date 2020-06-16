Department Of Defense Announces Death Of New York National Guard Officer Fri, Jul 04, 2008 Camp Phoenix Celebrates July 4th With Re-enlistment Ceremony

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581 or (cell) 518-429-5186

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 07, 2008

LATHAM, NY (07/07/2008; 1506)(readMedia)-- The Department of Defense has announced the death of a New York Army National Guard officer in Afghanistan. 1st Lieutenant Daniel Farkas, aged 42, died on July 4, 2008 of injuries suffered from a non-hostile incident at Camp Phoenix, Kabul, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation. Lieutenant Farkas was assigned to headquarters 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Syracuse. "All members of the New York National Guard regret the death of this officer," said Major General Joseph Taluto, the Adjutant General and commander of the New York National Guard. "The National Guard will do everything it can to aid Lieutenant Farkas' family in their hour of need." 1st Lt. Farkas, was a member of the New York Police Department in civilian life and joined the New York Army National Guard in August 1992. Prior to deploying to Afghanistan he was assigned to Battery B, 1st Battalion 258th Field Artillery, which is based in the Bronx. 1st Lt. Farkas lived in Washington Park, Brooklyn. He is survived by his mother. The family does not wish to be contacted by the media. 1st Lt. Farkas awards include the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, ,and the National Defense Service Medal. He has been awarded the New York State Defense of Liberty Medal for his service in Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center, and also holds the New York State Physical Fitness Ribbon and New York State Aid to Civil Authorities Medal. He has been awarded Army Commendation Medal and the New York State Medal for Merit posthumously. The New York Army National Guard's 27th Brigade Combat Team is part of Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix, a multi-national force of more than 8,000 U.S. and NATO service personnel training the Afghan National Army and Police. The Task Force is currently being led by the New York Army National Guard's 27th Brigade Combat Team, commanded by Col Brian Balfe. The brigade was mobilized in January of this year and deployed to Afghanistan in late March and early April. Currently 1,700 members of the New York Army National Guard are serving in Afghanistan and about 150 are serving in Iraq. Another 300 Soldiers will deploy to Iraq later this year. About 300 members of the New York Air National Guard's 174 Fighter Wing are currently deployed in Iraq and about 200 other Air Guard members are serving in Iraq and Afghanistan More than 6,500 members of the New York Army National Guard have served in Iraq and Afghanistan since September 11, 2001. Twenty-nine members of the New York Army National Guard have died in a combat zone since then; 23 in Iraq and six in Afghanistan, including 1st Lt. Farkas. Three New York Army National Guard Soldiers-- Sgt. Andrew Seabrooks, of South Ozone Park, Queens; SPC. Anthony Mangano, of Greenlawn, Suffolk County; and Sgt. Nelson Rodriguez-Ramirez, Revere, Mass-were killed on June 21 when their humvee was struck by and IED and small arms fire north of Kandahar. On June 26, Sergeant First Class Joseph A. McKay, aged 51, of Cambria Heights, Queens; and Specialist Mark C. Palmateer, aged 38, of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County; were killed. Their humvee was struck by an improvised explosive device, small arms fire and rocket propelled grenades, while operating near Forward Operating Base Shank in Logar Province in eastern Afghanistan.

