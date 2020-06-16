174th Fight Wing Airmen Return From Combat Deployment To Iraq

CONTACT: Lt. Greta Lewis at (315) 233-2651 or Lt. Col. Mary Jo Timpano at (315) 264-2139

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug 05, 2008

ON SITE: Lt. Greta Lewis at (315) 233-2651 or Lt. Col. Mary Jo Timpano at (315) 264-2139

Media Advisory

WHO:

Family members, Wing leadership, including the Wing Commander, Col Kevin W. Bradley will be present to welcome unit members home. Distinguished visitors will include Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Taluto, The Adjutant General,Maj.Gen. Robert A. Knauff, the commander of the New York Air National Guard; and Col. Anthony B. Basile, a former 174th Commander and Chief of Staff of the New York Air National Guard.

WHAT:

SYRACUSE, NY (08/04/2008; 1209--Members of the press are invited to observe members of the 174th Fighter Wing who will be returning from an F-16C deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom , while they deplane and greet their families.

WHEN:

Members of the Media should be at Hancock Field ANGB by 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 5

WHERE:

Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, 6001 E. Molloy Road, Syracuse, NY.

Coverage Opportunities: Media will have an opportunity to film unit members deplane and greet their family members. 174th Wing Commander Colonel Kevin Bradley will hold a media availability. Provisions will be made for Live TV feeds. The 174th Fighter Wing, New York Air National Guard: The 174th Fighter Wing deployed F-16C fighter jets to Southwest Asia on Tuesday, June 10 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Wing recently deployed more than 190 personnel as part of an aviation package. The full 174th aviation package included support personnel and aircraft that as part of the Air Expeditionary Force (AEF) cycle 3-4. The 174th FW was formed on October 28, 1947 as the 138th Fighter Squadron. The 138th FS was the first post-WWII Air National Guard flying unit in New York State. The unit flew P-47D Thunderbolts and was based at the former Army Air Force facilities at Hancock Field. The 174th FW's federal mission is to provide combat ready personnel, aircraft, and equipment for worldwide deployment. To deter, or attack and destroy, enemy surface and airborne forces, in support of joint operations. In order to gain access to this secure facility, interested media must be at the Thompson Road gate on the corner of East Molloy and Thompson Road no later than 2:15 p.m. Please R.S.V.P. prior to your arrival with Lt. Greta Lewis at 233-2651 or Lt Col Timpano at 264-2139. Media arriving after the designated time will not be granted access to the base due to escort requirements.