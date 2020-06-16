Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
105th Airlift Wing Practices Emergency Procedures Friday

CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Michael O'Halloran, 845-563-2076

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Sep 18, 2009

Training Exercise Will Involve Smoke and "Giant Voice" Announcements

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, NY (09/15/2009)-- The New York Air National Guard's 105th Airlift Wing will conduct an exercise designed to test the ability of the wing's Airmen to survive and operate in adverse conditions on Friday, Sept. 18, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Neighbors of the base are likely to observe black smoke rising and hear emergency service announcements over a newly installed "Giant Voice" public announcement system during the drill. The wing is required to test its ability to service and operate during adverse conditions annually. The wing's Emergency Management Office, and ability to conduct search and recover and handle mass casualties will be evaluated during the exercise. The base incident command system will also be exercised. The exercise scenario will involve an accident involving a delivery truck on base in which hazardous materials are released. The 105th Airlift Wing's fire department and other emergency responders will react to the incident. Emergency responders in the local community will also be involved.

105th Airlift Wing Practices Emergency Procedures Friday

