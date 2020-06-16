Paving Project Starts Soon At Division Of Military And Naval Affairs Headquarters

CONTACT: LATHAM, NY (03/04/2010)(readMe

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Mar 05, 2010

Peter Luizzi & Brothers Contracting Inc. Awarded $1.87 Million Project

LATHAM, NY (03/04/2010)-- Peter Luizzi & Brothers Contracting Inc., a Watervliet paving company, has been awarded a $1,876,000 contract to resurface the parking lots and flight facility runway at the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters complex. The contract, awarded in December 2009, calls for resurfacing the civilian and military vehicle parking lots at the New York National Guard facility at 330 Old Niskayuna Road, as well as the runways and helicopter hardstands at the Army Aviation Support Facility located adjacent to the Albany International Airport runway. The federal government is paying 75 percent of the project cost. The work is slated to be completed by the end of the year. The contractor is mobilizing now for the project and work will begin at the end of the month at the flight facility. The total area to be repaved is 14.5 acres. The Division of Military and Naval Affairs building houses Joint Forces Headquarters-New York, the New York Air National Guard headquarters, the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Company A and Company D of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation, the 138th Public Affairs Detachment, and the 206th Military Police Company.

