Howitzer Delivery Mission Postponed Until March

CONTACT: John Snyder, 518-266-5055

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec 21, 2010

WATERVLIET, NY (12/21/2010)-- The New York Army National Guard’s 1427th Transportation Company has postponed the mission to deliver unique experimental cannon to the Watervliet Arsenal Museum until March Uncertain winter weather conditions in Vermont have forced a postponement of the transportation mission. Members of the press will be notified when the mission goes forward.

