PeopleGuru Introduces Expense Management to Its Single Database Human Capital Management Solution

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleGuru, a leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) software, has released its Expense Management solution as part of its full HCM offering to help agile, mid-market organizations automate the expense management process, control business costs, and simplify the employee experience.

“With COVID-19, more employees are working from home, and it’s vitally important for organizations to support their remote employees with convenient, easy-to-use, paperless, mobile, self-service options”, said Richard Cangemi, Chief Executive Officer at PeopleGuru. “PeopleGuru added expense management to its HCM platform so that our clients can extend their HCM workflow and rules engine to get employees reimbursed quickly and correctly.”

Automating expense management within an HCM system can increase efficiency, improve people productivity, and provide visibility into business spend. Expense Management within PeopleGuru HCM will specifically offer clients the ability to:

•Electronically create and submit itemized expense reports
•Upload receipts from a mobile device
•Easily approve expense reports
•Securely store all expense data history
•Generate general ledger entries
•Analyze business expenses
•Manage to business expense policies

Expense Management is now available for all clients. Please visit https://www.peopleguru.com/expense-management for more information.

About PeopleGuru
PeopleGuru develops and supports cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software to help high-growth, mid-market organizations attract, retain, and engage their people and streamline back-office HR and payroll functions. Please visit https://www.peopleguru.com/ for more information.

