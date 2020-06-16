Remee Wire & Cable Announces New Cut-to-Order Program for Fiber Optic Cable
Remee will now cut its standard fiber optic cables to desired lengths for its customers.FLORIDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, announces a new service program for its customers. Remee will now cut its standard fiber optic cables to desired lengths for its customers. This cut-to-order service program will provide extra convenience and cost savings for cable installers, distributors, dealers, end users and other customers who need specific lengths and do not require full cable reels. Cut-to-length orders will be shipped within 24 to 48 hours.
Remee’s list of standard in-stock cables include Single Mode OM2 and Multimode OM3 and OM4, many with armoring. The current stock list for this cut-to-length program includes the following popular fiber optic cables.
Cut charges may apply due to additional testing and respooling. More information on each of these fiber optic cables, including data sheets, can be found on the Remee website.
In addition to the above, Remee offers 1000’ pre-cut spools of fiber optic cable. Remee will also provide custom length cuts for other standard Remee fiber optic cables. If interested, please contact Remee Wire & Cable at info@remee.com or call 1-800-431-3864.
About Remee Wire & Cable
Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable.
The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company’s start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee’s engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company’s product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The large standard cable offering at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.
