Work from home boom reignites attorney licensing questions

Law 360

When law offices shuttered to stop the spread of the coronavirus back in March, attorneys hunkered down at home — sometimes, across state lines from where they work and are admitted to practice.

For some legal ethics attorneys, that's raised questions about whether lawyers are unwittingly flouting local licensure rules.

"This is an issue that law firms are concerned about," according to Janis Meyer, a professional liability attorney at Clyde & Co. LLP. "Everybody had to go home. Lawyers found a place to stay in the beginning or middle of March and practiced from there."

Read more at: https://www.law360.com/articles/1282107/work-from-home-boom-reignites-atty-licensing-questions?nl_pk=cbb7e383-85c2-4958-bd57-c535f714d4d1&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=special

