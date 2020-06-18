React Native Development with KDG Changing the Face of Mobile App Development

KDG offers mobile app development using React Native

Mobile app capabilities are expanding significantly with React Native development from KDG.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business process company KDG is offering custom mobile app development in Allentown using the React Native framework. This framework takes development a step beyond regular browser experiences by making faster, smoother applications more possible.

KDG’s software development team has worked with real estate, e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics. With a majority of Americans spending 3-hours per day on their phones, mobile apps have become a must-have for businesses around the nation.

“React Native is changing mobile app development,” says Zac Mason, VP of Technology at KDG. “UI is faster, development is completed more quickly, and maintainability is simpler.”

React Native makes it possible to implement the native features and capabilities of a mobile phone into an app, such as Bluetooth, barcode scanning, geolocation, sound notifications, and more.

In addition, apps are usually faster and user interactions with the interface are more accurate.

To learn more about the mobile applications KDG can make possible with React Native, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact/. KDG’s development team will work through requirements and provide an estimate for apps built for any device or operating system.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

