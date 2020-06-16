St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A402932
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cianci
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 16, 2020 at 0113 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113, Thetford
VIOLATION:
DUI
Class: Misdemeanor
ACCUSED: Christine Duggan
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 16, 2020 at 0113 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash in the area of Vermont
Route 113, near Barker Rd, in Thetford, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and met
with the operator, Christine Duggan, who was showing signs of impairment. Duggan
underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and at the conclusion was taken into
custody for suspicion of DUI. Duggan was transported to the Bradford State
Police Outpost for processing. Duggan was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Court on 9/9/2020 to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/9/2020
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
Phone: 802-222-4680
Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov