St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402932

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cianci

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: June 16, 2020 at 0113 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113, Thetford

VIOLATION:

DUI

Class: Misdemeanor

ACCUSED: Christine Duggan

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 16, 2020 at 0113 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash in the area of Vermont

Route 113, near Barker Rd, in Thetford, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and met

with the operator, Christine Duggan, who was showing signs of impairment. Duggan

underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and at the conclusion was taken into

custody for suspicion of DUI. Duggan was transported to the Bradford State

Police Outpost for processing. Duggan was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Court on 9/9/2020 to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/9/2020

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov