Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,619 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A402932

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cianci                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks           

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: June 16, 2020 at 0113 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 113, Thetford

VIOLATION:

              DUI

              Class: Misdemeanor

 

ACCUSED: Christine Duggan                                               

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On June 16, 2020 at 0113 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash in the area of Vermont

Route 113, near Barker Rd, in Thetford, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and met

with the operator, Christine Duggan, who was showing signs of impairment. Duggan

underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and at the conclusion was taken into

custody for suspicion of DUI. Duggan was transported to the Bradford State

Police Outpost for processing. Duggan was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Court on 9/9/2020 to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/9/2020          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.