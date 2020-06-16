IPification Seamless Mobile Authentication Available in the Cambodian Market
IPification partners with Smart Axiata to provide more than 8 million mobile users in Cambodia with bank-grade mobile authentication
Integrating our GMID-BOX into Smart Axiata’s mobile network means that together we are able to offer service providers in Cambodia a new way to protect their users seamlessly.”HONG KONG, CHINA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Vantage Limited and Smart Axiata, Cambodia’s leading mobile telecommunications operator, announced the deployment of IPification, a seamless, network-based authentication solution for service providers in the Kingdom of Cambodia.
— Stefan Kostić, CEO, IPification
By integrating GMID-BOX technology with Smart Axiata’s network capabilities, IPification enables service providers to immediately start using products like Secure DCB, Passwordless Authentication, Phone Verification, SIM Swap detection and others. This enables frictionless user registration and login, as well as verification with minimal user interaction into their apps. Authentication using IPification can be activated with a single tap, or run completely in the background, enabling zero-tap verification.
“Integrating our GMID-BOX into Smart Axiata’s mobile network means that together we are able to offer service providers in Cambodia a new way to protect their users seamlessly,” explains Stefan Kostić, CEO, IPification. “Most Apps, payment providers and others can integrate IPification to improve login and verification user experience, while protecting their users from frauds such as SIM swap attacks,” Stefan added.
“As the leading mobile operator as well as a digital lifestyle brand in Cambodia, we continue to find new ways to enrich the lives of our customers through innovation while keeping them safe. With IPification, we are taking a big step towards enabling smooth logins to our own and third-party apps in the Kingdom, and to do it in a secure way that protects user privacy,” says Stjepan Udovicic, Chief Marketing Officer, Smart Axiata.
Service providers can take advantage of IPification’s technology to enhance the registration flow, and improve login experience to achieve higher user retention, activity and loyalty. IPification also offers maximum protection against fraudulent activities, especially the ones related to device change and SIM swap attacks.
About Benefit Vantage Limited & IPification
Benefit Vantage Limited (BVL) is a leading provider of cybersecurity and data backup solutions globally. BVL and its group of companies are incorporated in Switzerland, Serbia and Hong Kong, where they represent big brands like F-Secure and Acronis and develop its own solutions.
BVL’s flagship product is IPification, based on close partnerships with mobile operators to offer seamless authentication and fraud protection against device change and SIM swap attacks. IPification enables mobile applications and service providers to offer their users authentication that is secure, protects their privacy, and enables a smooth user experience.
For more information and updates from IPification, follow our LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/ipification/ or visit www.ipification.com.
About Smart Axiata
Smart Axiata Co., Ltd., Cambodia’s leading mobile telecommunications operator, currently serves 8 million subscribers under the “Smart” brand. Smart Axiata is part of Axiata Group Berhad, one of Asia’s largest telecommunications groups.
Smart is at the forefront of mobile technology advancement in Cambodia. Smart was the first network to introduce 4G LTE in 2014, 4G+ in 2016, and 4G+ with HD Voice (VoLTE) and 4.5G in 2017. In mid-2019, Smart hosted the first 5G live showcase, manifesting its data leadership position in Cambodia. Smart also provides 2G, 2.5G, 3G and 3.75G mobile services, as well as international roaming across more than 190 countries. Its extensive nationwide network coverage stretches to 99% of the Cambodian population.
The company is also rapidly transforming itself into a digital lifestyle brand, having introduced many innovative offerings and lifestyle entertainment value propositions. This includes various international brand partnerships with Universal Music, Apple and Facebook, as well as digital services including SmartLuy, Smart Insurance, SmartPay, Pleng by Smart, GigaGigs by Smart and SmartNas. Smart aspires to be the #1 & most loved communication tech brand in Cambodia by 2022, while having a strong corporate social responsibility and sustainability agenda for national socio-economic growth.
The company's workforce consists of over 1,000 local and foreign experts striving towards a common mission of connecting and making lives better. Live. Life. Be Smart.
