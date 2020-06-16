IPification Seamless Mobile Authentication Available in the Cambodian Market

About

Benefit Vantage Limited (BVL) is a leading provider of cybersecurity and data backup solutions globally. BVL and its group of companies are incorporated in Switzerland, Serbia and Hong Kong, where they represent big brands like F-Secure and Acronis and develop its own solutions. BVL’s flagship product is IPification, based on close partnerships with mobile operators to offer seamless authentication and fraud protection against device change and SIM swap attacks. IPification enables mobile applications and service providers to offer their users authentication that is secure, protects their privacy, and enables a smooth user experience.

About Us