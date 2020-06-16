BCI Announces Free Webinar on Customer Obsession
Zappos and Amazon will join with Baker Communications to host a webinar entitled "How to Create Customer Obsession in a Recession!"
According to a Bain & Company study, 80% of CEOs think they deliver a superior customer experience. However, only 8% of their customers agreed. That's an interesting perception gap.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to continuing customer interest and requests, BCI has created a 6th free webinar during the current crisis to share some of the best practices around business to business topics. This webinar is focused on the business notion of "customer obsession." The webinar is entitled, "How to Create Customer Obsession in a Recession!" The 50-minute webinar is scheduled for Friday, June 19th, 2020. The time is 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST - and the webinar is free. To register go to https://bakercommunications.com/webinars/How-to-Create-Customer-Obsession-in-a-Recession.html.
Today’s selling environment has become increasingly complex. Many of the sales strategies that worked in a booming economy do not work in a recession. The customers who are still buying products and services are more selective now, and their expectations are more exacting, according to Baker Communications. The company went on to say that customers are now expecting our total and undivided attention. When they call, they are expecting a quick turnaround to fix their problem.
Joe DiDonato, BCI's Chief of Staff commented on two statistics, "According to a Bain & Company study, 80% of CEOs think they deliver a superior customer experience. However, only 8% of their customers agreed. It's both interesting and worrisome that the perception gap would be so large between the C-Suite and their customer base."
According to BCI, this webinar will show you how to build a customer-obsessed culture. Our expert panelists will share how they build a team and even a whole culture around customer obsession.
Ted Baird, Vice President of BCI's Delivery and Customer Experience will moderate will insights from three prime examples of customer obsession: Ryo Hanalei Zsun, The Culture Maestro at Zappos; Sergei Rakovsky, Head of AWS Training & Certification; Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Russia & CIS, Turkey; and Isidro Iturralde, Baker Communications' top seller in 2018 and 2019.
The company says that if you attend, you will learn:
- Key Attributes of a Customer-Obsessed Business;
- The 7 steps to achieving customer obsession;
- The role each step plays in achieving customer obsession as a culture;
- What it will take to adjust your approach to achieve an attitude and culture of Customer Obsession; and
- Some panelist examples of what ‘great’ looks like when it comes to implementing Customer Obsession.
The company said that its webinars have been averaging nearly 800 registrants, with an 80% attendance rate, and it's for those reasons that it is continuing to offer these timely topics. The webinars have also been receiving very high NPS scores (9.8) for sharing valuable content during the current crisis. Baker Communications has won numerous awards and analyst recommendations over the past several years as one of the top companies in the world for sales training. To find out more about this webinar and to see the company's complete blended training offers, visit: http://www.BCICorp.com. To find out more about it's past webinars, visit their Webinar Resource webpage.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
